LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on North 38th Street near West Main Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken by ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital. Police said both were in critical condition around 6 p.m.
LMPD later said both people died at the hospital.
Police said there are no suspects.
LMPD's Homicide unit is handling the investigation because of the severity of the injuries to the victims.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You may also use the department's crime tip portal: click here. You can choose to remain anonymous.
