LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are trying to figure out if two early Sunday morning shootings are connected.
According to LMPD's Alicia Smiley, First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting on South 27th Street around 12:30 a.m.
Police say they found a man who was shot while sitting outside.
About 10 minutes later, police were called to Jewish Hospital. A report said a man had been dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities believe that shooting happened near 18th and Columbia St.
Both men were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said it is too early to determine if the two shootings are related. First Division detectives are handling both investigations.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.