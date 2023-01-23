LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old.
James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Last November, Kentucky State Police were called to Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, Kentucky, after a 1-month-old boy was brought to the hospital with injuries consistent with physical abuse. According to court documents, the boy had bruises all over his body health care workers said were likely caused by shaken baby syndrome.
The baby was treated in Louisville for life-threatening injuries, and later died.
After a medical exam, police only arrested Jeffries, but KSP said Monday that he and Turner are now behind bars at the Marion County Detention Center. Turner's involvement in the case is unclear at this time.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.