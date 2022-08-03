LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
Around 9:30 p.m., Fourth Division Officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Ave, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Police found a man that was shot and he was transported to University Hospital in "critical condition."
Then, another man who was shot, was located on 3rd Street and Whitney Avenue. Mitchell says he was also transported to University Hospital in "serious condition."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously online here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.