LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car rolled into a house in the Portland neighborhood while two children were playing inside of the vehicle Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The crash happened at North 28th Street and St. Xavier Street around 2:30 p.m. LMPD said two children were playing in a car when it got knocked into gear and rolled forward.
The car went through a fence and into a house. The front of the car was smashed, but the home had minor damage.
EMS was called to make sure the children were okay. LMPD said parents of the children were cooperating with police.
