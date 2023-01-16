LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
A juvenile was also shot, but their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD previously said there are "no known suspects" in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal. Tips can be given anonymously.
