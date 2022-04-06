Rajae Tink.png

Rajae Tink

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal effort to get illegal guns off the streets resulted in two indictments in Louisville.

Rajae Tink, 19, was indicted on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release. 

Isiah Stoner, 23, was indicted on the charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. 

Stone is also accused of having fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in March. 

Both men face a maximum of 10 years in prison. If Stoner is convicted on the fentanyl charge, he could face an additional 40 years in prison. 

The arrests are part of a Department of Justice violent crime reduction effort called Project Safe Neighborhoods.  

The ATF and Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the cases.  

