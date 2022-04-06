LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal effort to get illegal guns off the streets resulted in two indictments in Louisville.
Rajae Tink, 19, was indicted on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release.
Isiah Stoner, 23, was indicted on the charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Stone is also accused of having fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in March.
Both men face a maximum of 10 years in prison. If Stoner is convicted on the fentanyl charge, he could face an additional 40 years in prison.
The arrests are part of a Department of Justice violent crime reduction effort called Project Safe Neighborhoods.
The ATF and Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the cases.
