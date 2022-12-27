LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Valley Station.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lower River Road, just inside the Greenbelt Highway at Moorewick Way.
Police said officers were responding to the suspicion of a stolen vehicle involved in a domestic incident when the driver sped off, dragging the officer and causing him to fall down.
Ellis said a short chase ended when the suspect hit a marked cruiser.
Two LMPD officers were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with "minor" injuries. LMPD's 3rd Division and the Domestic Violence Unit are handling the investigation.
