LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after being caught trying to inadvertently sell the firearms back to the owner.
Douglas Blanton of Louisville and Kristopher Knick of Elizabethtown were arrested Jan. 15 by Elizabethtown Police.
"I guess the old saying 'what goes around comes around and comes back twice as hard,'" said Chris Denham, public affairs officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department. "I think that's certainly applicable to this case."
Blanton, 22, was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of handgun by convicted felon. Knick, 18, was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree possession of controlled substance.
Police responded to a burglary complaint Jan. 12 after a homeowner had three of her guns and money stolen while she was at work. Two days later, Blanton allegedly brought one of the stolen guns to a local pawn shop, which happened to be where the homeowner worked. She recognized the firearm and called police.
The arrest report says Knick admitted to helping Blanton break into the home.
Denham wasn't surprised by the attempt to resell stolen firearms.
"Folks on the wrong side of the law are desperate," Denham said. "They'll do whatever they feel like to get ahead."
