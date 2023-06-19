LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are recovering at the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the 1600 block of West Market Street around 7:40 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. Once on scene, officers found two men who had been shot.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries, Ellis said.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the shooting and the relationship between the two men, if any. Police have no suspects and have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
