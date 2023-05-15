LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were injured in a double shooting in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Utah Avenue, near Arcade Avenue and South 7th Street, according to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD.
Once on scene, officers found two men who had been shot. Ellis said they were both "alert and conscious" while being transferred to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Ellis said the shooting is being investigated by the department's "Non Fatal Shooting Squad," but as of 10 p.m. had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
