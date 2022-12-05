LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
Another victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to LMPD Maj. Eric Wampler. The man died at the hospital.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.