LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were shot Thursday night in downtown Louisville.
LMPD First Division officers were called to West Broadway and South 9th Street around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the men arrived at Norton Healthcare and Jewish Hospital "by private means."
Both of the men were transferred to University of Louisville Hospital, where one of them remains in critical condition. The other man is believed to be stable.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.