LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the victims were dropped off at University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m.
They sustained non-life threatening injures, police say. An investigation indicated that the shooting took place in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it online here or by calling 574-LMPD.
