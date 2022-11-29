LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings in Louisville around the same time on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park DuValle neighborhood around 8 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ruoff.
There are no suspects in custody.
Around the same time, police went to a shooting near Taylor Boulevard and Camden Avenue. Police found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
