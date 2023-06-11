LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were sitting in a car near Tyler Park when they were robbed and the vehicle was stolen by several suspects on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police went to the 1400 block of Tyler Park Drive on a report of a carjacking around 4:30 a.m. Two people were sitting in a parked car on the street when several men approached, according to Smiley.
Police said the suspects robbed the victims of personal items and took the vehicle. Neither of the victims were injured.
Smiley said police found the vehicle several blocks away shortly after the carjacking.
LMPD's Robbery Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.