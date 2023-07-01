LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in the hospital after being shot in the Crescent Hill neighborhood on Saturday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Eagles Eyrie Court around 6 p.m.
Officers found a man there that had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a short time later, a woman showed up to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that came from also being shot in that same location.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
