LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
Mitchell said police are still working to locate the original scene of the shooting, but a WDRB News crew witnessed heavy police presence at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane — not far from Norton Audubon Hospital — and a bullet hole in the glass at an adjacent Taco Bell restaurant.
Police don't have any suspects in the case. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the crime tip portal.
