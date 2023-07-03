LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot on West Broadway on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Broadway, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street, around 6:25 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of a business, and then found a woman across the street who had also been shot.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. They were alert and conscious while being transported by EMS, according to Ellis. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
LMPD detectives are canvassing the area to find out if the victims know each other.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
