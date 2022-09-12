LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
On scene, officers found a man and a woman, ages unknown, who had been shot. Both individuals were rushed to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Ruoff said.
LMPD Fourth Division detectives are investigating the shooting and said "all parties were accounted for" as of Monday evening.
LMPD has not announced any arrests yet.
