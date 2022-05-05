LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who murdered a man after he agreed to give them a ride will spend 25 years in prison.
Misty McKnight and Robert Carpenter were arrested in 2017. The two stabbed Joshua Cambron and then left his body in a creek off Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest.
After Cambron was reported missing later that night, the suspects were found near Columbus, Ohio.
Police said McKnight knew Cambron and admitted to the stabbing.
Mcknight and Carpenter entered guilty pleas to Complicity to Murder, Complicity to Kidnapping, Complicity to Robbery and Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.
McKnight has to serve 85% of her sentence to be eligible for parole.
