LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two people are "seriously injured" after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Fourth Division officers were called to the 500 block of Compton Street, which is not far from the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, on the report of two people shot around 8:45 p.m.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Police believe the shooting occurred on Creel Avenue, and the victims drove to Compton Street, where police were then called. Creel Avenue is just one street away from Compton Street.
Both individuals were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be "serious injuries."
Police do not yet know if their is a relationship between the two individuals, but do not believe either of them was the shooter, Smiley said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.