LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who had been grazed by a shot.
Smiley said the man was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
