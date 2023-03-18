LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot near the Park DuValle neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of two shooting victims around 5 p.m. A woman was found in the 3200 block of Commerce Center Place, near Cane Run Road. Also, a man was found in the 3300 block of Penway Avenue.
Police said both victims were outside a business near the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bells Lane when they were shot. Both were taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
Police haven't determined the relationship between the two victims, if any.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
