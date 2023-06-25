LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers have been charged after a man died in a shooting in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane just after 9 p.m. Saturday. That's in the Southland Park neighborhood, near Iroquois Park.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital in serious condition, but died from his injuries.
A 13-year-old girl turned herself into police on Sunday. She was charged with one count of negligent homicide, according to Smiley. A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody and charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Since both defendants are juveniles, no additional information is available due to KRS 610.320(3) and 610.340, which exempts juvenile law enforcement records from disclosure, according to Smiley.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.