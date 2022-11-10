LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens are accused of attempted an armed carjacking at a Louisville gas station.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 6th Division officers were called about 7 a.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of a Thornton's gas station on Bardstown Road at Goldsmith Lane.
Police say two 15-year-old males showed guns and tried to rob and carjack a person, but they were not able to start the vehicle. The teens ran from the scene. Officers chased them on foot. Both teens were taken into custody without incident.
Both teens are charged with Robbery, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Fleeing and Evading, and could face more charges.
