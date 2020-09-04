LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens are recovering after being shot in west Louisville early Friday.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. A 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were in a car near 25th Street and Portland Avenue, when someone started shooting at them. Both were hit.
The teens were able to drive away to safety. Police found them near Northwestern and Parker Avenues. Both were taken to the hospital and were last reported in stable condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes unit is handling the investigation.
