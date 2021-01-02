LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a shooting in Valley Station that police said appears to be self-inflicted.
The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Southridge Drive, not far from Valley Station Road and Dodge Lane, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Authorities took the child to Norton Children's Hospital to be treated for injuries that Mitchell said do not appear to be life threatening.
Officers with LMPD's Third Division are investigating, but Mitchell said the shooting "appears to be self-inflicted."
This story may be updated.
