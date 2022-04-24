LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the Highview neighborhood on Sunday.
LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger, Seventh Division Commander, said police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Vaughn Mill Road around 1:45 p.m.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. The gunshot wound doesn't appear to be life threatening, Kuriger said.
"Appears to be fine at this time," Kuriger said. "We do not feel there was any foul play involved in this."
The child was shot in the "lower extremities." Police don't know who the firearm belonged to inside the apartment.
LMPD encourages gunowners to keep firearms out of the reach of any children. Kuriger said incidents like this are preventable.
"This is an extremely good reminder that all families, all gunowners need to make sure we are smart in the way we are keeping our firearms inside the home, that we're keeping them locked up, and ammunition is not stored in the same location as the firearm," Kuriger said. "You have to be a responsible gun owner."
Kuriger said the residents were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. No one else in the apartment complex was injured in the shooting, according to LMPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.