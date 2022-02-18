LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty pounds of meth landed two Louisville men behind bars in Nelson County.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Miguel Mendez De Leon, 31, and Emmanuel Diaz Sanchez, 32, both of Louisville, were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 5, during a narcotics investigation with Kentucky State Police.
Police said during that investigation, detectives found "evidence related to trafficking" in methamphetamine, seizing about 20 pounds of meth valued at about $90,000.
Both men were charged with first degree drug trafficking, but police said additional charges are pending as the narcotics investigation continues. The sheriff's office also anticipates additional arrests to be made.
Authorities are asking anyone with drug information to call the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force at 270-769-0694.
