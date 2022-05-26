LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman was speeding and driving high when she caused a wreck that injured three teens, according to court documents.
Police say 20-year-old Dakota Mott crashed on North County Road just outside Seymour in March. Three teens riding with her were thrown from the car as it rolled.
Data from the vehicle shows it reached speeds of more than 95 miles an hour at the time of the crash, and Mott's toxicology showed she was under the influence of marijuana.
She is charged with OWI and reckless driving. She was released from jail after posting bond.
