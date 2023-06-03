LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Shively Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Sgt. Jordan Brown, a spokesperson for the Shively Police Department, said officers responded on a reported shooting just before 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue inside a residence.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to arrest documents, William Qualls was standing outside with his hands up when officers arrived. Qualls is facing a murder charge.
The coroner hasn't released the name of the victim.
