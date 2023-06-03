LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Shively Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Sgt. Jordan Brown, a spokesperson for the Shively Police Department, said officers responded on a reported shooting just before 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue inside a residence.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to Brown, a suspect was quickly taken into custody at the location and has been initially charged with murder.
The names of the victim and suspects has not been immediately made available. It's also unknown if they had any relationship
