LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford.
That suspect, Davon Jemel Hudson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on July 11, 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place.
Officers found a man who was shot and transported to University Hospital in critical condition. Two days later he died from his wounds in the hospital.
Police say Hudson was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident on a warrant.
