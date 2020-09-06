LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting at an Elizabethtown home Sunday morning.
According to a news release, police found the two individuals shot near Westport Road and St. John Road, not far from the Elizabethtown Bypass, shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Danville resident Juwone Doleman, 23, was found dead at the home. A woman, who has not been identified, is in critical condition at the hospital, according to Denham.
Elizabethtown Police did not immediately have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-765-4125. Anonymous tips can also be reported here.
