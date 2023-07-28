LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot to death earlier this week near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Makel Coleman.
Police said that shooting took place at about 3:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive, near Lower Hunters Trace. That's just west of Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department's Third Division arrived on the scene and found the man identified by the coroner's office as Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information on either shooting, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.
