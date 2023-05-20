LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Vicxon Gray died of a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue, between Dixie Highway and South 15th Street.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Once on scene, police found Gray, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
