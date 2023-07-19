LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man is charged with murder in connection to a shooting last year in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
Deandre Wicks was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on July 3 for unrelated charges, and on July 18, the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit obtained an indictment for him in connection to the homicide of Andrea Perks.
Perks, 19, was shot at South 32nd Street near West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition where she died.
Wicks is facing charges that include murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.
He has a cash bond set for $75,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.