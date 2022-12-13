LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Ja'Ronnie L. Charlton was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Charlton died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
Related Story:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.