25-year-old Louisville man sentenced to prison, accused of recording and distributing child porn
-
- Updated
- Comments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend more than two decades in prison for recording and distributing child porn.
Patrick Appleton, 25, will also be on supervised release for the rest of his life.
Prosecutors said Appleton used social media to talk with a 15-year-old girl. He then recorded sexual acts with the girl and distributed the material.
Appleton will also have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.