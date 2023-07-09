LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver was arrested after a deadly crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday evening.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, they were called to the on-ramp from Preston Highway to I-265 for a car crash around 6 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a car in an embankment. Police said the driver, 25-year-old Jesse Brown, was speeding on the ramp to the Gene Snyder.
Brown lost control and hit a concrete wall, went airborne and then crashed into an embankment.
The passenger was ejected from the car. Both Brown and the passenger were taken to UofL Hospital but the passenger died. Brown's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
According to court documents, Brown admitted to EMS and officers to drinking alcohol prior to the crash. He had a B.A.C of .164.
Brown is facing multiple charges including DUI and murder. The victim has not been identified.
