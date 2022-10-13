LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old is facing rape and sodomy charges.
Tereik Mason was arrested on Thursday. Police say last month, Mason took the victim into the storage area of a Louisville apartment.
An arrest report says he took the woman's phone and keys and wouldn't let her leave until she performed oral sex on him.
Police say he then raped the woman and said he'd hurt her if she told anyone. The victim went to the hospital and Louisville Metro Police were called.
Mason is facing rape and sodomy charges and is expected in court on Friday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.