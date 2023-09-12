LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday night, Dimitrios Danzy got the news his son, Dimitric Dryden-Danzy, who went by Di, was hit and killed crossing the street. Danzy said the 26-year-old with Down syndrome was walking in the crosswalk at Crums Lane and Dixie Highway when the driver of a red truck hit him.
"Me and my wife rushed down there, and they sat me down in a room and talked to the chaplain. And I just knew he was gone," Danzy said Tuesday. "I just seen Di Friday night when I came here to drop my grandbabies off — just never knew it'd be the last time."
The crash happened just blocks from where Dryden-Danzy lived with his sister. Police arrested the driver, who they said fled the scene. According to a news release from the Shively Police Department, police have arrested 37-year-old Joseph William Martin, of Louisville. He's charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident / failure to render aid (with death or serious physical injury) and driving without an operator's license.
Dryden-Danzy was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Sheena Gadson said her nephew had open heart surgery and he'd recently had seizures but never let anything hold him back.
"Everybody knew him," Gadson said Tuesday. "He touched so many lives. ... It really hurts."
Dryden-Danzy is the second person killed recently in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. His family pleading with drivers to be more careful.
"All of us are pedestrians," Gadson said. "None of us should be afraid of our life, just to cross the street.”
Dryden-Danzy's visitation is set for noon Saturday at Midwest Church of Christ followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. His family says anyone who knew him is invited to attend.
If you'd like to contribute to honoring him, a GoFundMe page was set up by family members.
"It's just it's unreal" Gadson said. "That boy was just innocent, a kid at heart, pretty much, and it just this doesn't make any sense."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.