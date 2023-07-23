LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car on Mellwood Avenue early Sunday morning.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to the collision at Mellwood Avenue and Stevenson Avenue around 2:50 a.m.
An initial investigation showed that a black or dark colored vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mellwood Avenue at high speeds and passing other vehicles.
The driver then hit Chase Jeffrey Mead head-on who was riding on a scooter that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Mellwood. The driver continued east on Mellwood and didn't stop to render aid.
Police said Mead was pronounced deceased on the scene. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the online crime portal by clicking here.
