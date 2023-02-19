LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in the Bon Air neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police said Deterrius Brown shot and killed 27-year-old Darione Coleman in the 2300 block of Terrier Court.
Officers initially responded on the reported shooting around 8:20 p.m. Once on scene they found Coleman who was shot to death.
According to an arrest citation, police saw vehicle with no headlights fleeing the scene of the shooting and then officers pursued the vehicle.
Once they apprehended Brown, officers found a rifle that used the same bullets from the shooting. Police said Brown then gave a statement where he admitted to killing Coleman.
Brown has been initially charged with murder and fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.
