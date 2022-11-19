LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old man was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday at an apartment complex off Fegenbush Lane in Louisville.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Deondre McRae with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police using LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD. You can also use the online portal.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.