LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell.
Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was arrested last week and is also charged with murder, as well as robbery.
The shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m. March 28, in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, near Berry Boulevard. When police arrived, they found Bell, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
According to Wilson's arrest warrant, Bell was her boyfriend. Police said Griffey called her looking for someone to sell him marijuana, and she volunteered Bell, giving Griffey his phone number.
But instead, they both planned to rob him, according to police.
Court documents show Griffey contacted Bell and they made plans to meet. During the meeting, police said Wilson stayed in the car, while Griffey demanded drugs from Bell before shooting him in the head.
Police said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
Both suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
