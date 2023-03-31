LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car reported stolen at gunpoint earlier this week was recovered after a chase through west Louisville late Thursday night.
Robert Page, 18, along with 19-year-old Shawn Walker and 18-year-old Jakhya Herring, are facing numerous charges after the chase that started just before 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon. That's when detectives in the area of 22nd and Magazine spotted a car that was reported taken in a carjacking Wednesday.
As detectives attempted to follow the vehicle without drawing attention to themselves, it quickly turned onto Congress Street from S. 24th. That's when detectives activated their emergency lights and tried to block its path.
The driver, identified as Page, refused to stop, ramming an officer's vehicle as he drove away. Police say he hit another car after running a stop sign at 28th and West Jefferson Street. One of the people in the car that was hit had to be taken to the hospital, but there's no word on their condition.
Police said Page continued driving at a high rate of speed, but eventually lost control and drove into a wall near 30th Street. That's when all three suspects jumped out of the car and ran away.
Investigators say they found several bags of marijuana and two loaded guns: a Ruger .380 with an extended magazine on the floorboard of the driver's side, and a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver in the backseat.
Page is facing numerous charges including fleeing or evading police (in a motor vehicle and on foot), trafficking in marijuana, receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other offenses.
Walker and Herring face similar charges.
