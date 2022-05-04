LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said three people were arrested Tuesday evening after a woman led officers on a vehicle chase through Louisville, weaving in-and-out of traffic and driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
According to Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received several reports of a shooting. According to court documents, the shooting was reported at the Circle K gas station just north of the interchange between Preston Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
A witness allegedly told officers that a woman fired several shots inside the vehicle, which was occupied by at least one other male passenger. Police said they were able to get a description of the 2013 black Ford Escape that included a license plate number.
According to court documents, officers spotted the vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, making a wide right turn onto South 3rd Street from West Wampum Avenue. That's when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop.
But the driver, later identified by police as 44-year-old Austina Brady, refused to stop, according to an arrest report. Police said officers were authorized to continue pursuing the vehicle, due to the belief that it contained a suspect for a violent felony.
Police said Brady drove the vehicle into the northbound lanes of South 3rd Street and pulled in front of oncoming eastbound traffic at West Southern Heights, nearly causing a crash. According to an arrest report, she then started to merge into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264, at which point an officer saw a handgun thrown out of the passenger window.
Brady then drove the Escape eastbound on I-264 before taking the exit for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, police said. She then allegedly got back onto the I-264 ramp from the airport and began weaving in-and-out of traffic and driving in excess of 100 mph, according to police.
Police said the chase ended when the Escape came to a rest on the right shoulder, near the interchange of Interstate 71 and I-264.
Inside the vehicle, police said the found the driver, Brady, and two passengers: 45-year-old Carl Ziegler and 33-year-old David Vanmeter. Brady allegedly told officers Ziegler and Vanmeter told her not to stop for police. No one would admit to throwing the gun out the window, according to arrest reports.
It's not clear from the police report if there was an actual shooting.
All three of the suspects were arrested. Brady is charged with Improper Turning, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Evading Police, Tampering with Physical Evidence and 11 counts of Wanton Endangerment.
Vanmeter is charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Ziegler is charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Identity Theft.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
