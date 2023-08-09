LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested, stemming from an alleged theft ring that targets Kia and Hyundai cars.
Roughly 2,000 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen this year from Louisville streets and driveways, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Louisville woman Amanda Rhye's 2017 Kia Rio was stolen on July 1 as the thief ripped out the entire ignition.
"Without that car, it just destroyed us," Rhye said. "My heart sank. That car means everything. It's our family car. It's our only vehicle. It's my job. It's our transportation."
Rhye is one of nearly two thousand victims of this common crime this year.
LMPD said that's because the Kias and Hyundais vehicles have design flaws in most models between 2011 and 2022, making it easy for a criminal to steal the car even without the key. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the vehicles lack an immobilizer.
Police said it only takes about 15 seconds to steal a Kia. To take the cars, most times all a thief really needs is a screwdriver and a USB.
LMPD uncovered a stolen car ring targeting Kia and Hyundai cars. LMPD arrested Trevon Moss, 23, Joseph Turner, 45 and Christina McNaughton 46, for receiving stolen property and engaging in organized crime on Sunday.
Their arrest reports reveal LMPD's Air Unit spotted a stolen car on Sunday and tracked it to a home on Stewart Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Documents show LMPD recovered several stolen vehicles that were being taken apart at the home.
Investigators said three suspects are part of a known gang that specializes in stealing cars around Louisville.
LMPD wouldn't comment on this case specifically since the investigation is ongoing. Last month, the department released data showing 1,920 Kia and Hyundai thefts between January and mid-July of 2023.
"Cars being stolen in general is nothing new," LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders said. "But the alarming rate of these two brands being stolen out of Louisville is alarming."
Police said the best ways to avoid the thefts is to lock car doors, buy a steering wheel lock and purchase a tracking device for cars.
Both car companies said they have free software updates to fix the problem. The companies unveiled the software in early 2023.
According to the NHTSA, the "theft deterrent software" is meant to update the vehicles' "theft alarm software logic" to extend the length of the vehicle's alarm sound to one minute from 30 seconds and "requires the key to be in the ignition" to turn the vehicle on.
Those who drive the vehicles are encouraged to contact the companies for information on the free update. Hyundai's toll-free line is (800) 633-5151. Kia's toll-free line is (800) 333-4542.
